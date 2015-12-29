Unlock magical rewards with the Festive Star Search

At Westfield London, and Westfield Stratford this Christmas take part in the Festive Star Search with Disney Scan and unlock magical rewards at some of your favourite retailers!



To take part, download the Disney Scan App ahead of your visit and when you arrive start your Festive Star Search! Disney Store, Lego, Vue and many more will have festive Stars in their windows around the shopping centre, when you find them, open the app and launch the scanner and scan the star on the window!



Once you've scanned the Star, the magical offers and free Disney digital surprises will be available in the app. Any retailer offers will be available to redeem between 3rd and 31st December.



Add a little magic to your shopping experience this Christmas with the Festive Star Search, and download the Disney Scan app ready to take part.