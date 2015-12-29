Unlock magical rewards with the Festive Star Search
At Westfield London, and Westfield Stratford this Christmas take part in the Festive Star Search with Disney Scan and unlock magical rewards at some of your favourite retailers!
To take part, download the Disney Scan App ahead of your visit and when you arrive start your Festive Star Search! Disney Store, Lego, Vue and many more will have festive Stars in their windows around the shopping centre, when you find them, open the app and launch the scanner and scan the star on the window!
Once you've scanned the Star, the magical offers and free Disney digital surprises will be available in the app. Any retailer offers will be available to redeem between 3rd and 31st December.
Add a little magic to your shopping experience this Christmas with the Festive Star Search, and download the Disney Scan app ready to take part.
-
Disney Store Offer
Scan the Star in the Disney Store window, show the image on the app to a Cast member in Store and get both Disney Store holiday cheer Mickey and Minnie Mouse soft toys for £15*, originally £21 each!
*while stocks last
Terms and Conditions Apply
-
LEGO® Store Offer
Use your smartphone to scan the Star in the window of The LEGO® Store and show the image on the app to a Store Associate to get a LEGO | Disney™ Keychain with any purchase over £15.
While stocks last.
Terms and Conditions Apply
-
Vue Offer
Scan the Star at Vue, and unlock a unique code for a free VIP seating upgrade on your next cinema ticket purchase! Enjoy your favourite films in style
Terms and Conditions Apply
-
Free Disney Digital Surprises
Head to any of the retailers listed below, scan the star in their window and unlock magical Disney surprises...including wallpapers, a selfie opportunity, a Christmas Disney playlist and much more!!
Participating retailers: H&M, Primark, Pandora, Adidas, The Entertainer and HMV*
*HMV at Westfield London only.