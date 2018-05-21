Father’s Day is looming! Don’t get caught short and default to another pair of socks.
It’s the time of the year to treat Dad to a special something. Luckily, shopDisney is bursting with Father’s Day gifts for all sorts of Dads interested in all sorts of things. From Star Wars to Marvel to Disney and lots more; we've got the perfect gift to wish Dad a Happy Father's Day.
Clothing
Make a statement in their summertime wardrobe with this Pizza Planet Hoody inspired by the Pizza Planet uniform from the Toy Story movies. With space-ship themed embroidery on the front, and the bright and bold logo on the back, there’s no doubt he’ll feel cool in this sweatshirt. Is he a hero in your life? Show him his superpowers with this Avengers Endgame T-Shirt. Heading on summer strolls or summer adventures? Get him this Genie Backpack. With an all-over character print, this is the bag he didn’t know he was wishing for! Shake up their style with a new Nixon watch, this time teller watch features classic character artwork of Mickey that packs a punch.
Homeware
Whether he’s a culinary champion or a culinary calamity, check out this Pizza Planet Pizza Board inspired by Toy Story. Made out of wood with an embossed Pizza Planet logo and Aliens artwork, he’ll be sure to go ‘Oooh!’ when he opens this. For on-the-go and on the workday commute, take a look at this Marvel 10th Anniversary Water Bottle. With movie-inspired artwork featuring fan-favourites, such as Iron Man, Black Panther and Avengers Infinity War, he’ll be feeling super, this summer. From one galaxy to another, decorate Dad’s den with this Graham & Brown Star Wars Comic Mural. Designed in a retro comic book style with all their favourite friends and foes, this mural is something to shout about!