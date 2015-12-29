Mulan

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s MULAN, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.



Be the first to stream Mulan. Exclusively with Premier Access, starting September 4. Disney+ subscription and single additional fee of £19.99 required for Premier Access to Mulan. Watch with Premier Access before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. For more info see disneyplus.com/mulaninfo