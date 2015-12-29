Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this September:
A new month arrives, and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, series and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
This month brings the season finale of ‘Muppets Now’, rounding up the adventures of Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of their pals alongside the finale of the series 'Pixar in Real Life’. Here are some brand new arrivals, ready to stream this month on Disney+.
Mulan
Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s MULAN, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.
Be the first to stream Mulan. Exclusively with Premier Access, starting September 4. Disney+ subscription and single additional fee of £19.99 required for Premier Access to Mulan. Watch with Premier Access before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. For more info see disneyplus.com/mulaninfo
Big
At a carnival, young Josh Baskin (Hanks) wishes he was big – only to awake the next morning and discover he is! With the help of his friend Billy, Josh lands a job at a toy company. But the more he experiences being an adult, the more Josh longs for the simple joys of childhood. Perfect family movie night viewing.
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Meet Sam, a second-born royal daughter. She’s not your typical royal and doesn’t really fit into this world. After being sent to summer school by her mother, The Queen, Sam learns it is a ruse; she and the other students discover they have superpowers and are there to train to become part of the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals…Can they learn how to use their powers to save their kingdoms?
Becoming
From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the origin stories of entertainers and athletes in their own words. Each subject takes a trip down memory lane for an intimate look at the struggles and successes that led them to where they are today. Loved ones share never-before-heard stories that showcase each subject’s inspirational journey towards becoming a star.
Spies in Disguise
In this high-flying animated comedy, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is none of the above. But this unlikely duo must team up for the ultimate mission to save the world when a “biodynamic concealment” experiment transforms Lance into a brave, fierce, majestic...pigeon!
Earth to Ned
From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant, Cornelius, who call off their invasion of Earth after they fall in love with our human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities.
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, narrated by Disney fan-favorite Josh Gad, gives viewers a backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Viewers get unprecedented access to the Parks' animals and meet the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with them.
Disney+ Release Schedule for September
4 September
11 September
18 September
25 September
Mulan
Big City Greens (S1)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (S6)
Once Upon a Time (S5-7)
Trick Or Treat
Earth To Ned (S1)
Spies In Disguise
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
Science of Stupid (S1)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Soy Luna (S2-3)
Violetta (S3)
Wicked Tuna (S9)
Becoming (S1)
The Call of the Wild
The Giant Robber Crab
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals