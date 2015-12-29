Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this October:
A new month arrives, and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, series and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
There are more episodes of the ‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ giving you a backstage pass to explore the breathtaking park at Walt Disney World. Plus new episodes of ‘One Day at Disney’ following a day in the life of a cast member as they bring Disney magic to life. Alongside these continuing series, here are some brand-new arrivals, ready to stream this month on Disney+.
The Mandalorian
Season 2 of the Star Wars live action series starts streaming on Disney+ this month. The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy.
Onward
In Disney and Pixar’s ONWARD, elf brothers, Ian (voice of Tom Holland) and Barley (voice of Chris Pratt), get to spend a day with their late dad and go on a quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. When their mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are gone, she teams up with The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) to find them.
The Right Stuff
The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly-formed NASA selects seven of the military’s best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.
Once Upon a Snowman
The previously untold origins of Olaf, the summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Once Upon a Snowman. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the mountains outside Arendelle.
Disney+ Release Schedule for October
2 October
9 October
16 October
23 October
30 October
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Onward
Penny On M.A.R.S (S3)
Primal Survivor (S3)
Weird But True! (S3)
Zenimation (Shorts)
Oil Spill of the Century
The Right Stuff
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Rio 2
Clouds
Meet The Chimps
Disney Junior The Rocketeer
The Last Secrets of the Nasca
The Big Fib
Once Upon A Snowman
The Mandalorian (New Episodes)
Disney The Owl House
PJ Masks