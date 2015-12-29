Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this November:
A new month arrives, and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, series and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
This month there’s new episodes of ‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ giving you a backstage pass to explore the magic of the breath-taking park at Walt Disney World and 'The Right Stuff' following the incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program. Alongside these continuing series, here are some brand new arrivals, ready to stream this month on Disney+
The Mandalorian (Season 2)
New season of the Star Wars live-action series will be streaming this month on Disney+. The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy.
The Simpsons (Season 31)
Follow the adventures of Bart, Lisa, Homer, Marge, Maggie and the inhabitants of Springfield as the latest season of The Simpsons arrives on Disney+ this month.
Marvel 616
"Marvel’s 616" is an anthology documentary series exploring the cultural, societal, and historical impacts of the Marvel Universe and its intersection with the everyday world. Individually, each film in this series tells a compelling story that brings to life its filmmaker's vision. Collectively, these creatively diverse films weave together a tapestry detailing how Marvel has continued to influence our lives.
The Real Right Stuff
The Real Right Stuff catapults viewers back to the late 1950s to tell the story of the nation’s first astronauts, known as the Mercury 7. Interlacing archival news and radio reports, newly transferred and previously unheard NASA mission audio recordings, and rare and unseen material, this documentary immerses viewers in one of the most dramatic periods in American history. .
Noelle
Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away...but when he doesn't return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7)Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Our prehistoric pals - Manny, Sid, Diego and Scrat - venture to a mysterious underground world, inhabited by dinosaurs and a one-eyed weasel named Buck.
Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
As her friends prep for a Life Day holiday celebration, Rey journeys with BB-8 on a quest to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force at a mysterious Jedi Temple. There, she embarks on a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars history, coming into contact with iconic heroes and villains from all eras of the saga. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast?
Disney+ Release Schedule for November
6 November
13 November
20 November
27 November
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy It Yourself
The Simpsons S31
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (S7)
Inside Pixar (Shorts)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
Marvel's 616
the Real Right Stuff
Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
Far From Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog
Party Animals (S1)
Noelle