Published: April 2021
A new month arrives and with it, a whole new treasure trove of TV series, movies and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
Cruella - Premier Access*
Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney’s Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar®- winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2
Joining Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), Ricky (Joshua Bassett), E.J. (Matt Cornett), Gina (Sofia Wylie), Big Red (Larry Saperstein), Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Kourtney (Dara Reneé), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez), Seb (Joe Serafini), Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) and Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) are several exciting new characters. Zack (Derek Hough), Miss Jenn's ex-boyfriend and former high school heartthrob, shakes things up when he returns to Salt Lake after a successful acting career in NYC to be the new drama teacher at East High's rival high school, North High. Antoine (Andrew Barth Feldman), a foreign exchange student at North High, cannot help but flirt with Ashlyn. Howie (Roman Banks), a hyper-smart, bespectacled, adorkable high school junior, gets close to a certain Wildcat or two while working after school as a delivery guy for Big Red's family's pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices. And Lily (Olivia Rose Keegan) is a sugary sweet, energetic East High student who wants nothing more than to be on-stage with the Wildcats, but her sweetness masks her highly competitive nature.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Bad Batch must find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy.
Gulliver's Travels
Jack Black is larger than life in this epic comedy-adventure based on the classic tale. When a shipwreck lands a mailroom clerk named Gulliver (Black) on the fantastical island of Lilliput, he transforms into a giant. Gulliver’s tall tales and heroic deeds win the hearts of the tiny Lilliputians, but when he carelessly puts his newfound friends in peril, Gulliver must find a way to fix things.
Rebel
Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.
