Star Wars Day

May is a fantastic month and not just because it allows for Star Wars-themed wordplay. Here’s a run-down of some of the new Star Wars shows coming to Disney+ this month. May the 4th be with you. (sorry)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final chapter in the Star Wars saga starts streaming on Disney+ from May 4th. Go on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away where legends will be born and the final battle for freedom will take place.



Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Go behind the scenes on The Mandalorian in this exclusive Disney+ Original series. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars series through interviews, behind the scenes footage and conversations with Jon Favreau.



Star Wars: Resistance (S1)

The popular animated series from the Star Wars universe arrives on Disney+ this month. Follow the story and adventures of New Republic pilot Kazuda Xiono, recruited by the Resistance to spy on the First Order.

Lego Star Wars: All Stars (S1)

Roger, the loveable battle droid, tells his life story from his humble beginnings in the Clone Wars all the way up to joining the fight against the First Order in this adorable LEGO animated series.