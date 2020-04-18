Update My Account Sign out
Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this May:

We’re sure Disney+ has become part of your daily schedule as you explore the treasure trove of movies and series available at your fingertips, you’re probably wondering what else we have up our sleeves this month.

Alongside all-new episodes of the fabulously upbeat ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, there’s an extra special sing-along episode coming in May, so it’s time to get practicing those harmonies. The epic Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian’ and the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars conclude this month. Alongside these treats, here are some new picks, ready for you to stream this month on Disney+.

START STREAMING NOW

Star Wars Day

May is a fantastic month and not just because it allows for Star Wars-themed wordplay. Here’s a run-down of some of the new Star Wars shows coming to Disney+ this month. May the 4th be with you. (sorry)

Star Wars: The Rise of  Skywalker
The final chapter in the Star Wars saga starts streaming on Disney+ from May 4th. Go on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away where legends will be born and the final battle for freedom will take place.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Go behind the scenes on The Mandalorian in this exclusive Disney+ Original series. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars series through interviews, behind the scenes footage and conversations with Jon Favreau.

Star Wars: Resistance (S1)
The popular animated series from the Star Wars universe arrives on Disney+ this month. Follow the story and adventures of New Republic pilot Kazuda Xiono, recruited by the Resistance to spy on the First Order.

Lego Star Wars: All Stars (S1) 
Roger, the loveable battle droid, tells his life story from his humble beginnings in the Clone Wars all the way up to joining the fight against the First Order in this adorable LEGO animated series. 

Marvel Collection

If you’re more about the MCU than a galaxy far, far away then we’ve got something new for you this month.

Marvel Rising 
New episodes of the popular Marvel animated series arrives on Disney+ this month.

Marvel’s Future Avengers (S2)

The second season of Marvels Future Avengers arrives on Disney+ this month to continue the story of Makoto, a young boy with superpowers who joins the Avengers as apprentice.

Prop Culture – Iconic Art of the Movies

Movie prop collector Dan Lanigan reunites iconic Disney movie props with the filmmakers, actors and crew who created and used them in some of your favourite movies including ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ and ‘Mary Poppins’.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy and Pluto steps into a new world as he meets astounding dogs who have odd and adorable jobs including a surfing Corgi, rescue dogs and movie stars.

The Big Fib

The Big Fib is a fun-loving comedy game show hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E. Each episode stars a child who asks questions to figure out which adult know-it-all is the real expert and who is ‘The Big Fib’.

Night at the Museum

Family favourite Night at the Museum starts streaming this month, the story of a security guard, played by Ben Stiller, who has no idea that the Museum of Natural History he’s looking after comes to life at night. Perfect family movie-night viewing.

Select a date below to see everything coming to Disney+ this May: 
(Dates correct at time of publishing and may be subject to change)

Birth of Europe

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert

Bride of Boogedy

Car SOS

How to play Baseball

Kirby Buckets (S1-3)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers

Prop Culture (S1)

The Mandalorian Finale

Secrets of the Zoo

Disney Gallery: Star Wars The Mandalorian

Lego Star Wars All Stars (S1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Resistance (S1)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final Season Finale

Lost treasure of the Maya (S1)

Its' a dogs life with Bill Farmer

Percy Jackson and the Lightening Thief

20 May

Bizaardvark

22 May

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands

Marvel Rising: Playing with fire

Marvel's Future Avengers (S2)

Night at the Museum

The Big Fib

Zenimation


Coop and Cami ask the world

Mickey and the Seal

The Evermoor Chronicles

The Moon Spinners

Violetta (S2)

New Episodes every Friday

Be Our Chef

Diary of a Future President

Disney Family Sundays

*New* Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian ( premieres 4 May)

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Forky Asks a Question

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season Finale

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Extra Credit

*New* Its' a dogs life with Bill Farmer ( premieres 15 May)

Marvels Hero Project

One Day at Disney (Shorts)

Pixar In Real Life

Pixar Sparkshorts

*New* Prop Culture ( premieres 1 May)

Star Wars Clone Wars The Final Season

The Mandalorian Season Finale

*New* The Big Fib ( premieres 22 May)

*New* Zenimation ( premieres 22 May)








