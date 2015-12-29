Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this March:
A new month arrives and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, TV series and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
Here are some brand new arrivals, ready to stream this month on Disney+.
Here’s what's coming to Disney+
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities - and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.
Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.
Own the Room
Five students from disparate corners of the planet take their big ideas to one of the world’s most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions. They’ve each overcome immense obstacles in pursuit of their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. Their ideas have already changed their own lives, but are they ready to change the world?
Raya and the Last Dragon – Premier Access*
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world – it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a warrior whose wit is as sharp as her blade; and Awkwafina as the magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon named Sisu. Characters also include a street-savvy 10-year-old entrepreneur named Boun, the formidable giant Tong and a thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis.
*Disney+ subscription and single additional fee of £19.99 required for Premier Access to Raya and The Last Dragon. Watch with Premier Access before it is available to all Disney+ subscribers.
Here's what's coming to Star on Disney+
Dollface
Kat Dennings stars as a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination when she literally and metaphorically re-enters the world of women, in order to rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Also starring Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky. The series was created by Jordan Weiss, who serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Ira Ungerleider; Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom, and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade; Kat Dennings; Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. Matt Spicer executive produced and directed the first episode. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.
Next
Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar to stop the A.I. he created from destroying the world.
The Cleveland Show
The Cleveland Show is a half-hour animated series that follows everyone’s favourite soft-spoken neighbours Cleveland Brown to his hometown in Virginia, as he settles down with his high school sweetheart, her unruly kids and his 14-year-old-son, Cleveland Jr. Once in Virginia, Cleveland is welcomed by a collection of neighbors that includes a loudmouth redneck, Lester; a hipster wanna-be, Holt; and a family of talking bears. The Cleveland Show is a spinoff of the hit TV series, Family Guy.
Disney+ Release Schedule for March
5th March
Raya and the Last Dragon - Premier Access
Car SOS S7
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-up Adventures S3
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
The Greatest 80s
The Greatest 90s
Dodgeball: a True Underdog Story (Star)
Dollface (Star)
The Catch S1-2 (Star)
The Cleveland Show S1-3 (Star)
12th March
Marvel Studios: Assembled
Own the Room
Thumbelina
Love in the Time of Corona (Star)
Next (Star)
Quantico S1-3 (Star)
19th March
DR. K's Exotic Animal ER S1-5
Disney Ducktales S3
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (Star)
My Name Is Earl S1-4 (Star)
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (Star)
26th March
Area 51: the CIA's Secret
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. S2
Fantastic Four (2015)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Gone in Sixty Seconds (Star)
Sideways (Star)
Taken (Star)
Taken 2 (Star)
The Resident S1-3 (Star)
The Aftermath (Star)
