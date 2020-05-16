Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this June:
A new month arrives and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, series and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
There’s all new episodes of the fascinating documentary series ‘Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ and the heart-warming ‘It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer’ to start with but alongside these treats, here’s some new picks, ready for you to stream this month on Disney+.
Artemis Fowl
The latest movie from Disney premieres exclusively on Disney+ this month. Based on the book by Eoin Colfer, this fantastical adventure follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis fowl who seeks to find his father who has disappeared. Starring Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Ferdia Shaw, this beloved story is perfect family movie night viewing.
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
We’re sure, like us, Frozen 2 has fast become one of your favourite Disney animations. Dive deeper with this six part documentary series that follows the creative team as they face challenges and breakthroughs as they craft the number 1 animated film of all time.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The story of the most iconic Disney villain continues as Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them. Starring Angelia Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer.
A.N.T. Farm (S1-3)
The classic Disney Channel series arrives on Disney+ this month. Relive the story of Chyna Sparks and her friends Olive and Fletcher as they join the A.N.T. (Advanced Natural Talents) program.
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
Percy is on a thrilling quest to find the magical Golden Fleece that will save his world. Get the popcorn and settle in for some family movie night magic.
Primal Survivor (S1-4)
This National Geographic documentary series tracks wilderness guide and survival instructor Hazen Audel as he tackles some of mankind’s most rigorous journeys through territories that push him to his very limits.
Select a date below to see everything coming to Disney+ this June:
(Dates and titles correct at time of publishing and may be subject to change)