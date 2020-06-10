Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this July:
A new month arrives and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, series and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
There are all-new episodes of the heart-warming ‘It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer’, the creative craft series ‘Disney Family Sundays’ and ‘Pixar In Real Life’, the live-action series bringing iconic characters from Pixar films into the real world, but alongside these treats, here are some new picks, ready for you to stream this month on Disney+.
Frozen 2
The highest grossing animated movie of all time arrives on Disney+ this month. Elsa journeys into the unknown to uncover the truth about her past with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven in tow. Expect heart-warming moments and songs you’ll be singing for weeks to come.
Hamilton
The smash-hit Broadway phenomenon arrives exclusively on Disney+ this month. The filmed version of the musical brings the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton to the stage in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz and R&B.
Rogue Trip
Former war correspondent Bob Woodruff and his son Mack travel to places where the average tourist isn’t likely to venture. Mack and Bob take viewers on a journey full of riveting insight through a collection of adventures that expose the grit and glamour of travel.
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
The third movie in the family favourite franchise starts streaming on Disney+ this month. Larry Daley and his friends embark on their greatest adventure yet as they travel to London in order to save the magic that brings the museum exhibits to life after dark.
Feast and Paperman
Two academy award winning animated short films from the Walt Disney Animation Studios arrive on Disney+ this month. Paperman follows the story of an office worker who meets the girl of his dreams and uses a fleet of paper airplanes to finally get her attention. Feast is the story of one man’s love life as seen through the eyes of his best friend and dog, Winston, and revealed bite by bite through the meals they share together. Perfect family viewing.
Muppets Now
It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights as the Muppets are back on Disney+ in a brand new exclusive series. Join Kermit, Miss Piggy, The Great Gonzo, Beaker and the rest of the gang as Scooter rushes to deliver the episodes.