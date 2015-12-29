Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this January:
A new month arrives and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, series and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
This month, Wandavision, the highly anticipated Disney+ Original series from Marvel Studios starts streaming. The first title from the MCU for two years follows the stories of long-term couple Wanda and Vision as they set up home in the suburbs. There’s also new episodes of ‘Earth to Ned’, the series from the Jim Henson Company that follows alien commander Ned as he hosts a late night talk show with celebrity guests.
Alongside these series, here are some brand new arrivals, ready to stream this month on Disney+
WandaVision
Marvel Studios presents “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.
Marvel Studios Legends
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: LEGENDS celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains, and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: LEGENDS weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE.
Pixar Popcorn
Grab a quick snack of Pixar! This collection of mini shorts stars your favorite characters in all-new, bite size stories. Created directly by Pixar animators as a quick pop of Pixar fun.
Drumline
A cocky, naturally-gifted snare drummer from Harlem helps his Atlanta College marching band defeat a long-time rival in a Southern battle-of-the-bands.
Disney+ Release Schedule for January
1st January
8th January
15th January
22nd January
29th January
Great Shark Chow Down
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Mega Hammerhead
Making of Out
Earth to Ned
Hello, Dolly!
The Sandlot
700 Sharks
Big Sharks Rule
Expedition Amelia
Star Wars Forces Of Destiny: Volume 1-4
Marvel Studios Legends
WandaVision
Doctor Dolittle 3
Disney Elena Of Avalor
Thailand's Wild Side
Pixar Popcorn
The Book Of Life
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals
Drumline
Flicka 2
Flicka: Country Pride
Wild Uganda
Ramona And Beezus
X-men: Apocalypse