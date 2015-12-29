Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this December:
A new month arrives and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, series and originals for you to explore on Disney+. Get your Christmas streaming wrapped up with classic festive favourites, new surprises, blockbusters and originals that you won’t find anywhere else.
This month sees the season finale of the Star Wars original series ‘The Mandalorian’ following the story of The Mandalorian and the Child as they continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy. There are also new episodes of ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’ as Mickey and his best friends navigate the pitfalls and curveballs of a wild and crazy animated world. Alongside these continuing series, here are some brand-new arrivals, ready to stream this month on Disney+.
Soul
Jamie Foxx leads an all-star cast in this hilarious, heart-filled adventure. Pixar’s SOUL introduces Joe, who lands the gig of his life at the best jazz club in town. But one misstep lands Joe in a fantastical place: The Great Before. There, he teams up with soul 22 (Tina Fey), and together they find the answers to some of life’s biggest questions.
Streaming from December 25
Mulan
In Disney’s MULAN, a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
Streaming from December 4
Home Alone
When Kevin McCallister is left behind while his family dashes off on a Christmas trip, he is left to defend his family's home from two bumbling burglars until the relatives return.
Noelle
Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away...but when he doesn't return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas. .
Godmothered
Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who tries to prove her worth by showing the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 12-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) who has given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After” but Eleanor is determined to prove her wrong.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Celebrate the holidays with the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! Join your favorite theater kids as they share classic and brand new holiday music, their holiday favorite memories, and some behind the scenes secrets like, “Who would be #1 on Santa’s Naught List?” There is so much holiday fun in store, including a world premiere surprise that you won’t want to miss!
Disney+ Release Schedule for December
4th December
11th December
18th December
25th December
Mulan (2020)
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Epic
Eragon
Godmothered
Disney Fam Jam (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)
Man Vs. Shark
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
Dory's Reef Cam
On Pointe (S1)
Soul