Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this August:
A new month arrives, and with it, a whole new treasure trove of movies, series and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
There are all-new episodes of ‘Muppets Now’, continuing the adventures of Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of their pals alongside the craft series ‘Disney Family Sundays’ and ‘Pixar in Real Life’. Plus here are some brand new arrivals, ready to stream this month on Disney+.
Black Is King
This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of "The Lion King" for today’s young kings and queens. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honoured in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.
Howard
Howard is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and creator of musicals including Little Shop of Horrors. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, the film explores Howard's journey as he becomes the lyricist behind some of the most well-known family films in the world.
Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe
After repeatedly failing to bust her fun-loving brothers, Phineas and Ferb, long-suffering Candace feels like the universe is against her. When Candace is abducted by aliens, she finds a far-off planet free of annoying little brothers where she’s worshipped as a savior! Meanwhile, Phineas and Ferb set out across the galaxy to retrieve Candace, while uncovering the sinister secrets of the aliens.
The One and Only Ivan
An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney’s The One and Only Ivan is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualisation and the significance of the place one calls home.
Disney+ Release Schedule for August
7 August
14 August
21 August
28 August
Howard
Alex & Co (S1-3)
Andi Mack (S3)
Once Upon a Time (S1-4)
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
Magic Camp
Weird But True! (Dinosaurs)
Muppet Babies Playdate (S1)
Nature Boom Time
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals Puppy Playcare
Sam's Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam's World
Spaced Out
Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock (S2)
The One and Only Ivan
Weird But True! (National Parks)
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Top 10 Biggest Beasts Ever
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Apollo: Back to the Moon (S1)