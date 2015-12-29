Published: March 2021
Here’s what to watch on Disney+ this April:
A new month arrives and with it, a whole new treasure trove of TV series, movies and originals for you to explore on Disney+.
Here are some brand new arrivals, ready to stream this month on Disney+.
Here's what's coming to Star on Disney+
Nomadland
Following the closure of a gypsum mine in the rural Nevada town she calls home, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road. Exploring life outside conventional society as a modern-day nomad, Fern soon discovers a resilience and resourcefulness that present her with experiences unlike any she’s known before. Along the way in this story of hope, she meets other nomads who become mentors in her life amidst the vast, sometimes breathtaking landscape of the American West. From Searchlight Pictures and acclaimed director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells. With care and insight, Zhao crafted the screenplay, based on Jessica Bruder’s book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.” McDormand brings Fern to life with a powerful, authentic performance. Also starring David Strathairn in a gripping turn as a man Fern befriends, Nomadland is a fascinating celebration of humanity, independence and adventure.
Bob's Burgers
Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob's Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn't afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations. Bob's wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business. Despite the challenges, which includes consistent harassment from Linda's ex - a health inspector - Bob tries to keep the grill sizzling.
Solar Opposites Season 2
Solar Opposites centres around a family of aliens, Korvo, Terry, and their child-replicants Yumyulack and Jesse, from planet Shlorp who crash on Earth and must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome.
Here’s what's coming to Disney+
Big Shot
After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and on the court.
Secrets of the Whales
Secrets of the Whales plunges viewers deep within the epicentre of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined.
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
From director Tim Burton, comes a wildly imaginative fantasy-adventure. When Jake unravels a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he discovers a secret world for children with unusual powers, including levitating Emma, pyrokinetic Olive, and invisible Millard. But danger soon arises and the children must band together to protect a world as extraordinary as they are.
Select a date below to see everything coming to Disney+ this April:
(Dates correct at time of publishing and may be subject to change)
Disney+ Release Schedule for April
2nd April
Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
Cesar Milan: The Real Story
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Gnomeo & Juliet
Mira, Royal Detective S1
Running Wild with Bear Grylls S5
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I - II (Home Video Release)
Star Wars: Ewoks S1-2
Wicked Tuna S9
Bob's Burgers S1-10 (Star)
Grey's Anatomy S16 (Star)
The Help (Star)
9th April
Dinosaurs S1-4
Criminal Minds S1-15 (Star)
Dangerous Minds (Star)
Father of the Bride (Star)
Father of the Bride II (Star)
Filthy Rich (Star)
Grown-ish S1-2 (Star)
Solar Opposites S2 (Star)
16th April
Big Shot S1
Earth Moods
Marvel's Runaways S3
Third Man on the Mountain
Baby's Day Out (Star)
Predators (Star)
22nd April
Secrets of the Whales S1
23rd April
Dino Ranch S1
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Secrets of the Whales S1
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (Star)
Fosse/Verdon (Star)
Genius S1-2 (Star)
Morgan (Star)
30th April
Secrets of Sulphur Springs
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
25th Hour (Star)
9-1-1 S3 (Star)
Armageddon (Star)
Grown-ish S3 (Star)
Nomadland (Star)
The Big Year (Star)
