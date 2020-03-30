Dolphin Reef and Elephant (2020)

April is Earth Month on Disney+ and to celebrate, there are two brand-new movies about two incredible animal families, ready to stream from 3 April.

Dolphin Reef

Dive under the sea with ‘Dolphin Reef’ to discover an underwater wonderland and follow the story of Echo the dolphin as he struggles to find his place in this wet and wild world. Narrated by Oscar award winner, Natalie Portman.

Elephant

African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo set out on an epic journey with their herd, travelling hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi River. The family face brutal heat, dwindling resources and predators as they follow in the footsteps of their ancestors to reach paradise. Narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.