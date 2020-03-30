Heres what to watch on Disney+ this April:
Now that you’ve signed up to Disney+ and started exploring the treasure trove of movies and series available at your fingertips, you’re probably wondering what else we have up our sleeves as the new month arrives. Alongside all-new episodes of the epic Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’, the breath-taking documentary series ‘The Imagineering Story’ and the fabulously upbeat ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’,here are some new picks, ready for you to stream this month on Disney+.
Dolphin Reef and Elephant (2020)
April is Earth Month on Disney+ and to celebrate, there are two brand-new movies about two incredible animal families, ready to stream from 3 April.
Dolphin Reef
Dive under the sea with ‘Dolphin Reef’ to discover an underwater wonderland and follow the story of Echo the dolphin as he struggles to find his place in this wet and wild world. Narrated by Oscar award winner, Natalie Portman.
Elephant
African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo set out on an epic journey with their herd, travelling hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi River. The family face brutal heat, dwindling resources and predators as they follow in the footsteps of their ancestors to reach paradise. Narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Descendants 3 (2019)
Take a trip back to Auradon as the Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Descendants 3’ comes to Disney+ this month. Join Mal and her friends as they face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens their world. Expect catchy songs, incredible costumes and epic dance routines.
A Celebration of the Music from Coco (2020)
We’re sure you’ve already fallen in love with the Disney Pixar movie 'Coco' with its wonderful characters, vibrant world and heart-warming story. This month, 'A Celebration of the music from Coco' arrives on Disney+ with a reimagined live-to-film concert experience. Backed by a 60-piece orchestra, this magical celebration includes performances and appearances by stars including Benjamin Bratt and Eva Longoria.
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)
If escapism is in order then 'Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings' is waiting for you to say yes and walk down the aisle. This month, new episodes of this documentary series are dropping on Disney+. Get a behind the scenes look at the magical weddings and one-of-a-kind engagements that take place at Disney Destinations around the globe including Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Lines. Follow couples as they plan their own Disney fairy tales, all set for their happily ever after.
Night at the Museum (2006)
Family favourite 'Night at the Museum' begins streaming this month, the story of a security guard, played by Ben Stiller, who has no idea that the Museum of Natural History he’s looking after comes to life at night! With an amazingly talented cast including Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, Rami Malek and Ricky Gervais, this is unmissable entertainment.
Here's the longlist of everything coming to Disney+ this April:
Friday, 3 April
A Life on the Edge (“Penguins Behind the Scenes”) (Original) (Premiere)
A Tale of Two Critters (Disney+ premiere)
All in a Nutshell (Disney+ premiere)
Be Our Chef (new episode)
Diary of a Future President (new episode)
Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode)
Diving with Dolphins (Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes) (Original) (Premiere)
Dolphin Reef (Original) (Premiere)
Don’s Fountain of Youth (Disney+ premiere)
Donald’s Dog Laundry (Disney+ premiere)
Double Dribble (Disney+ premiere)
Dragon Around (Disney+ premiere)
Early to Bed (Disney+ premiere)
Elephant (Original) (Premiere)
Forky Asks A Question (What Is Art?) (new episode)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (new episode)
How to Play Football (Disney+ premiere)
In The Footsteps of Elephant (Elephant Behind the scenes) (Original) (Premiere)
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion (Disney+ premiere)
Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode)
On Ice (Disney+ premiere)
One Day at Disney (new episode)
Out of Scale (Disney+ premiere)
Penguins (Disney+ premiere)
Pick of the Litter (new episode)
Pixar in Real Life (new episode)
Playdate with Destiny (Disney+ premiere)
Pluto’s Party (Disney+ premiere)
Shop Class (new episode)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (two new episodes)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers (Disney+ premiere)
The Imagineering Story (new episode)
The Mandalorian (new episode)
The New Neighbor (Disney+ premiere)
Friday, 10 April
A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Premiere) (Special)
Be Our Chef (new episode)
Descendants 3 (Disney+ premiere)
Diary of a Future President (new episode)
Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode)
Edward Scissorhands (Disney+ premiere)
Fast Layne (Disney+ premiere)
Forky Asks A Question (What Is Time?) (new episode)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (new episode)
Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode)
Night at the Museum (Disney+ premiere)
One Day at Disney (new episode)
Paradise Islands (Disney+ premiere)
Pick of the Litter (new episode)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Disney+ premiere)
Shop Class (new episode)
Star vs The Forces of Evil (Disney+ premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (two new episodes)
The Imagineering Story (new episode)
The Mandalorian (new episode)
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Disney+ premiere)
Friday, 17 April
Be Our Chef (new episode)
Diary of a Future President (new episode)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (Disney+ premiere)
Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode)
Forky Asks A Question (What Is Love?) (new episode)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (new episode)
Let’s Stick Together (Disney+ premiere)
Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode)
One Day at Disney (new episode)
Pick of the Litter (new episode)
Pluto’s Purchase (Disney+ premiere)
Shop Class (new episode)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
The Imagineering Story (new episode)
The Mandalorian (new episode)
Friday, 24 April
Be Our Chef (new episode)
Diary of a Future President (new episode)
Disney Family Sundays (new episode)
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (new episode)
Forky Asks A Question (What Is A Computer?) (new episode)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (new episode)
Marvel’s Hero Project (new episode)
One Day at Disney (new episode)
Pick of the Litter (new episode)
Spark Shorts (premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (new episode)
The Imagineering Story (season finale)
The Mandalorian (new episode)
Saturday, 25 April
The Lion Guard (Disney+ premiere)