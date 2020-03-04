Start Streaming March 24
Everything coming to Disney+ in the UK
Disney+ finally arrives on 24 March and you might want to book a few days off work – there are more than 500 movies, 350 series and 26 exclusive originals to catch up on! Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, so whatever your mood there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Here’s everything we know so far about this extraordinary library of entertainment:
The superheroes are here
For the first time, you’ll have immediate access to more than 30 Marvel movies, including Captain Marvel, Oscar-nominated Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy, plus more than 50 Marvel series including Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Marvel’s Runaways.
Revisit a galaxy far, far away…
Experience the Skywalker saga all over again – Star Wars Episodes 1 to 8 will all be available to stream, soon to be joined by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ Most excitingly, Jon Favreau’s hotly-anticipated Disney+ original series The Mandalorian will also be available to watch, as well as the entire collection of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Woody, Buzz and Dory too
More than 20 of Pixar’s hugely popular films will be available to view including Finding Dory, Monsters Inc and the Toy Story films. Anyone who has seen Toy Story 4 will be delighted to hear that new movie star Forky will also be getting his own TV show! Exclusive original Forky Asks a Question will be available immediately from launch, as well as live-action series Pixar in Real Life.
Fresh in from Springfield
After much speculation it has been confirmed that seasons 1 – 30 of legendary show The Simpsons will be available as soon as Disney+ launches, which means more than 600 episodes for subscribers to enjoy.
National Geographic documentaries
Nothing has the power to make you see the world differently like a National Geographic documentary. You can look forward to Oscar-winning Free Solo, BAFTA-nominated Jane, critically acclaimed Science Fair and conservation study Into the Okavango, alongside popular series like One Strange Rock, hosted by Will Smith.
The world’s favourite films
This is unprecedented – never before has anyone had this kind of Access All Areas pass to Disney’s vault of wonderful films. From Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid to Frozen and the recent remake of The Lion King starring Beyonce. These much-loved movies will sit alongside hundreds of Disney Channel series, shorts and specials available to stream including Phineas and Ferb and DuckTales, plus classic feelgood films like Mrs Doubtfire, Home Alone and Sister Act.
Shows you won’t see anywhere else
The Mandalorian and Forky Asks a Question are just two of more than 25 exclusive Disney+ originals that will be available at launch, including a new TV adaptation of Lady and The Tramp, a High School Musical spin-off (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), light-hearted series The World According to Jeff Goldblum and behind the scenes documentary, The Imagineering Story, which tells the story of Disney’s theme parks and attractions.
There’s something for everyone
Your whole family is catered for, with everything from beloved classics to brand new exclusive originals, Take advantage of the introductory deal of £49.99 for an annual subscription, which is equivalent to just £4.17 per month. This offer is valid until 23 March 2020. After which standard pricing of £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year applies.
For the full list of content available at launch, Click Here.
Content list is correct at the time of issue.
Limited Time Offer, 1 year £49.99 / €59.99*