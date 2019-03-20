Ditch the Easter Eggs this year and surprise your loved ones with a gift from shopDisney that’ll be sure to put a spring in their step.
Hop to it, and dig into our egg-cellent shopDisney Easter Gift Guide, bursting with seasonal treats that’ll last way longer than the Easter holidays and keep little Disney fans occupied over the break.
Easter Soft Toys
If you’ve ever wondered how to make Mickey, Minnie, Stitch and Angel cuter then the answer is to obviously put them in fluffy bunny costumes. We can hardly cope with these Easter themed soft toys with their big rabbit ears, soft bunny costumes and colourful tie-die prints. The soft toys also have ‘Disney Store 2020’ embroidered on their feet to make them extra special and perfect for a Disney collector. Whichever character you choose, this cuddly companion is ready for Easter holiday adventures and a new super soft snuggle buddy at bedtime.
Easter Gifts
If you’re looking for some smaller gifts to fill an Easter basket and keep the kids occupied then shopDisney is bursting with wallet friendly ideas which make perfect pals for the Easter holidays. There’s two new collections in the Tiny Big Feet range of soft toys which are perfectly sized for coming along on every Easter adventure. Check out the new Toy Story collection with Buzz, Woody and Rex in adorable tiny form or keep the spring vibe alive with the new Bambi collection featuring Miss Bunny, Flower, Thumper and Bambi herself.
There’s also Disney stationery including books, character pens, pencil cases and more alongside brilliant action figures of your kids favourite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters, exclusive to shopDisney, and beauty products featuring the Disney Princesses. Ditch the chocolate and get them a long lasting gift, bursting with Disney magic from shopDisney this year.