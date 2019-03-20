Easter Gifts

If you’re looking for some smaller gifts to fill an Easter basket and keep the kids occupied then shopDisney is bursting with wallet friendly ideas which make perfect pals for the Easter holidays. There’s two new collections in the Tiny Big Feet range of soft toys which are perfectly sized for coming along on every Easter adventure. Check out the new Toy Story collection with Buzz, Woody and Rex in adorable tiny form or keep the spring vibe alive with the new Bambi collection featuring Miss Bunny, Flower, Thumper and Bambi herself.

There’s also Disney stationery including books, character pens, pencil cases and more alongside brilliant action figures of your kids favourite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters, exclusive to shopDisney, and beauty products featuring the Disney Princesses. Ditch the chocolate and get them a long lasting gift, bursting with Disney magic from shopDisney this year.