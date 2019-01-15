Grab your greatest pals as it’s time to celebrate your friends with the new Dynamic Duos collection from shopDisney.
Inspired by characterful companions from classic Disney Movies, this collection features characters such as Timon & Pumba from The Lion King, Cogsworth & Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast, Sebastian & Scuttle from The Little Mermaid and Meeko, Flit & Percy from Pocahontas, with many more to come.
From mugs and pins to tote bags and t-shirts, there’s bound to be something for you and your BFF. Our favourites include this vibrant Mushu and Cri-Kee tote bag with striped lining, these Lumiere and Cogsworth complimentary pouches, and these Timon and Pumba Friendship Necklaces to give to whoever is the Timon to your Pumba.