If you’ve ever wanted to see an elephant fly then brace yourself as the live action Dumbo movie from Disney is here and we’re so excited to see the classic tale, reimagined.
With a new movie comes a new range of must-have, adorable gifts, toys and accessories so find your courage and soar with the Dumbo collection inspired by the new live action movie at shopDisney.
Dumbo Soft Toy
We’ve always had a soft spot for Dumbo the flying elephant; his big floppy ears, the tear jerking backstory, so it’s inevitable that we fell instantly in love with this new super soft toy of the elephant who can fly. Taken straight from the movie, Dumbo has big blue eyes, his trademark ears and a red and gold headband which he wears in the movie. Certain to be a cuddle buddy for years to come.
Dumbo Accessories
Take Dumbo and all the emotions from the movie with you with this ‘Dumbo The Flying Elephant’ tote bag. The bag features a stunning circus print and is perfect for all your exciting adventures. Fill the tote with this beautiful Dumbo journal, full of circus themed details, a bold Dumbo character mug and charming stationary set. You don’t have to run away to the circus to get your hands on some Dumbo gifts – head to shopDisney now to explore the entire Dumbo range.