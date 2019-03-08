Dumbo Accessories

Take Dumbo and all the emotions from the movie with you with this ‘Dumbo The Flying Elephant’ tote bag. The bag features a stunning circus print and is perfect for all your exciting adventures. Fill the tote with this beautiful Dumbo journal, full of circus themed details, a bold Dumbo character mug and charming stationary set. You don’t have to run away to the circus to get your hands on some Dumbo gifts – head to shopDisney now to explore the entire Dumbo range.