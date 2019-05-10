Hey, what’s the big idea? Donald’s 85th Anniversary is what!
Move over Mickey, as it’s time for our number one duck’s 85th birthday. Our favourite feathered friend, Donald Duck is celebrating his 85th birthday this year, and to celebrate, shopDisney and the Disney Store have a new limited edition pin and soft toy to share with you.
This limited edition collection is certain to make you go quackers with excitement. Take a sneak peek at the collection below and make sure to waddle on over to shopDisney to avoid any duck-themed disappointment.
Donald Duck 85th Anniversary Soft Toy
Calling all collectors, show your love and support for our daring and determined duck with this limited edition Donald Duck soft toy. Styled in a monochrome design with a metallic beak, legs and webbed feet, and dressed in a velvet sailor outfit with a bright red bow-tie. Donald has never looked more dapper. With an 85th Anniversary badge on the sole of his foot, this super soft collectible will help you celebrate his 85 years in style!
Limited to 1 per person/2 per household.
Donald Duck 85th Anniversary Pin
No birthday is complete without a birthday cake and some candles. Luckily for you, Donald’s also got a limited edition 85th anniversary pin. Shaped like a birthday cake and inspired by Donald’s colours and his iconic outfit, this glittery gateau has everything you could ever wish for.
Limited to 1 per person/2 per household.
Donald Duck Collection
If you’re cool with collectibles, then take a look at the rest of the Donald Duck collection at shopDisney. Make a statement at work or in the nest with this 85th Anniversary figural mug with moulded character details and a removable bright blue hat. Make even more space in your pin collection for this pin set (coming 9th June), featuring iconic poses and key catchphrases of the Duck himself. Share your love for Donald with your own little ducklings with this Donald Duck Baby Body Suit or check out this T-Shirt for yourself, featuring character artwork and two of Donald’s classic catchphrases: ‘Aw phooey!’ and ‘Hey, look at that!’