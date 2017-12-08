Update My Account Sign out
Kermit's Christmas Countdown

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol with Kermit

Starting 15 December, Kermit counts down your top 10 Disney Christmas movies including Mickey’s Christmas Carol, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Frozen. Only on DisneyLife.

Watch Kermit’s '5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Muppet Christmas Carol' now. Scientifically proven to make you feel 87% more Christmassy. ** data provided by Muppets lab so must be true…maybe.

With DisneyLife you can enjoy your favourite Disney Movies, TV Shows, Music and Live TV all in one place! Start your free 7 day trial today and experience the magic of Disney with all your family.

