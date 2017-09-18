5 Top Tips for an Awesome Half Term
Looking for some family entertainment this half term? We have just the thing
With hundreds of Disney movies, TV shows and soundtracks available at the touch of a button, the DisneyLife app is the perfect way to keep the whole family smiling from ear to ear. Here are five Disney•Pixar inspired ways you can make half term extra magical with DisneyLife.
1. Download the whole Disney gang
DisneyLife is bursting with amazing characters. And with our Disney•Pixar collection, all your favourites are in one place! Best of all, you can download your favourite movies and shorts directly to your phone or tablet, so you can take your Pixar pals on the go. Whether you’re watching Woody and Buzz while you go on a mission for half term supplies, or Inside Out on a trip to the park, you can enjoy something awesome – no matter where you are.
2. Take a break with Pixar Mini Movies
Sometimes you need a quick Disney fix. At just a few minutes long, Pixar Shorts and Mini Movies are the perfect way to take a quick timeout. So, whether you’ve got two minutes or ten, you’ve got time to zoom into the action with Toy Story Toons, uncover something incredible with Jack-Jack Attack, and have a much-needed breather.
3. Have an epic family movie night
Your family movie night awaits! Grab the popcorn, dim the lights and stream one of our blockbuster movies from DisneyLife – straight to your TV. From stories you know and love, to the adventures your family is yet to discover, there are more than 450 films at your fingertips. Why not start with The Good Dinosaur – a heart-warming adventure about the power of overcoming your fears and discovering who you are meant to be. You can make your movie night extra special by downloading our movie night kit, including a ‘Now Showing’ retro cinema sign, Disney inspired popcorn boxes and DIY tickets.
4. Enjoy a super sing-along
From sensational movie scores to countless compilation albums, your most beloved songs and soundtracks are all packed into the DisneyLife library! And if you love Toy Story as much as we do, find your inner Randy Newman and put ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ on repeat. Yes, from lullabies to stories, sing-alongs to stage shows, there are thousands of tunes to hum, buzz, sing and dance along to – making mealtimes, car journeys and family moments that little bit more musical.
5. Beat the boredom
Looking to get active this half-term? Hit the Half Term Fun collection and find hundreds of ideas to help get your family moving. With fun activities to try, including sports skills, swimming strokes, dance-alongs, healthy recipes and creative craft projects, we have inspiration to get everyone from toddlers to teens up and at ‘em.
So what are you waiting for? Start your Disney•Pixar inspired half term fun today on DisneyLife.
If you’re not already a DisneyLife subscriber, you can try it for 7 days for free.