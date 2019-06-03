Disney Wisdom Collection

shopDisney are celebrating the timeless wisdom found within Disney movies with an exclusive Disney Wisdom Collection.

Each month, a new plush, pin set, mug, journal and t-shirt will be released capturing 12 of our favourite inspirational quotes represented by a beloved Disney character.

Launching exclusively at shopDisney and Disney Store, this rainbow collection will add colour to your life and let you revel in the everlasting wisdom taught by classic Disney characters.