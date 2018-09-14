7 Things to Look Forward to This Winter
It may seem a bit early to be thinking about Christmas but as summer is officially coming to an end, the most magical season of the year is approaching. But for Disney it’s certainly not going to be quiet, with numerous movies, events at Disney Parks and live shows to look forward to.
1. Disney On Ice presents Dream Big – On Tour from 21 September to 6 January 2019
Hitting the road this autumn is Disney On Ice presents Dream Big, which sees Disney’s most adventurous dreamers put their courage to the test.
Join fearless Moana for the first time and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Journey with the Disney Princesses as they create their own happily ever after when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into a city near you!
2. Disneyland® Paris – Disney’s Halloween Festival: A Spooky Mouse Skelebration – 1 October to 4 November
Mickey Mouse may be celebrating his 90th anniversary this year but that hasn’t stopped him conjuring up a hair-raising Halloween festival.
Catch a glimpse of the Halloween Cavalcade, witness a spooky show starring the Disney Villains and attend Mickey’s World’s Biggest Mouse Party. And with a special ticket (sold separately) you can attend the Disney Halloween Party featuring a whirlwind of monstrous exclusives and the chance to ride attractions in Disneyland® Park until 2am!
3. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – 2 November
Based on the legendary ballet, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is a fantastical adventure into a magical world where things are not as they seem.
Starring Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren, it tells the story of a young girl tasked with retrieving a key needed to return harmony to an unstable world.
4. Disneyland® Paris - Disney’s Enchanted Christmas: A Very Merry ChrisMouse – 10 November to 6 January
Christmas at any Disney Park is always a special occasion, and this year Disneyland® Paris will be bringing new festive fun.
Disney’s Enchanted Christmas: A Very Merry ChrisMouse is full of jolly joy but here’s a few things to look out for: Disney’s Christmas Parade, Goofy’s Incredible Christmas, Minnie’s surprise for Mickey and Mickey’s Magical Light, a seasonal sing-along at Town Square’s Christmas tree.
5. Mickey’s 90th Anniversary – 18 November
November 18th marks Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, and there’s plenty to look forward to from limited edition merchandise to special events and parties around the world at Disney Parks.
Keep an eye out for further announcements in the run-up to Mickey’s special day.
6. Ralph Breaks the Internet – 30 November
Best friends Ralph and Vanellope are back and embark on an adventure into the world of the internet. After venturing online, the pair encounter pop-up ads, online auctions, Disney Princesses and a deadly driving game.
The trailer was watched 4.5 million times in 24 hours and it is sure to be one of the biggest movie hits of the year.
7. Mary Poppins Returns – 21 December
Fifty-four years after the release of the Oscar-nominated first film, Dame Julie Andrews hands her bottomless bag to Emily Blunt as the practically-perfect nanny returns to the Banks residence.
Set in the 1930s, the now-grown Jane and Michael Banks are paid an unexpected visit by Mary Poppins who brings joy and wonder back into their home. Featuring performances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep.