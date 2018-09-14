7 Things to Look Forward to This Winter

1. Disney On Ice presents Dream Big – On Tour from 21 September to 6 January 2019



Hitting the road this autumn is Disney On Ice presents Dream Big, which sees Disney’s most adventurous dreamers put their courage to the test.

Join fearless Moana for the first time and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Journey with the Disney Princesses as they create their own happily ever after when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into a city near you!