5 Face Painting Snazaroo tutorials

1) Sponge the face in ochre yellow. Draw furry edges on the bottom of the cheeks and add messy eyebrows with the Brown Brush Pen.

2) For ears, draw small furry triangles on either side of the forehead in brown and outline with the black brush pen. Draw a mane with the Red Brush Pen.

3) Finally, draw a lion nose, add the whiskers and outline the ears with the Black Brush Pen. Add some brown lines to the mane.

Tools and face paint available at Snazaroo.

