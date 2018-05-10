5 Face Painting Snazaroo tutorials
Get inspired and help your little one create their favourite Disney character with this series of amazing face painting tutorials brought to you by Snazaroo. Who will you create today?
Here are five of our favourite Disney-inspired looks:
Kion – Get your little cub ready to roar with our Kion face paint tutorial.
Kion is the leader of the Lion Guard, and with the Roar of the Elders, he’s able to take on any animal that attacks his beloved Pride Lands. Is your little one ready to roar with him?
1) Sponge the face in ochre yellow. Draw furry edges on the bottom of the cheeks and add messy eyebrows with the Brown Brush Pen.
2) For ears, draw small furry triangles on either side of the forehead in brown and outline with the black brush pen. Draw a mane with the Red Brush Pen.
3) Finally, draw a lion nose, add the whiskers and outline the ears with the Black Brush Pen. Add some brown lines to the mane.
Elsa – Let your little one step into the wonderful world of Arendelle, where Queen Elsa holds the powers of ice and snow in her grasp.
With ice and snow at her command, what will she conjure up next? Transform your little one into Queen Elsa using this simple three step tutorial.
1) Start by painting a pale blue triangle above the eye with a small sponge. Blend the triangle around the side of the face and continue painting towards the nose, stopping at the cheek. Repeat for the other side.
2) Next, load up a thin brush with white paint, then draw some lines and shapes to form a snowflake in the centre of the forehead. Paint a star on both cheeks, adding dots to the points of each star.
3) Add some white dots around the eyes and on either side of the snowflake on the forehead. Paint two small stars to each side of the face. Finish up with some glistening glitter gel on the forehead.
Iron Man – Transform your little one with our easy Iron Man face paint tutorial.
Genius, billionaire, philanthropist, Avenger. Follow these easy steps and your little one will be saying "I am Iron Man" in no time.
1) With a sponge and some metallic gold paint, entirely cover the face. (Alternatively you can use yellow if you have a face paint kit to hand)
2) Using red paint and a brush, draw a trapezoid shape at the top of the forehead. Add two smaller rectangles, one beside each eye and one beside each cheek. Use white paint to add two small circles at the top of the forehead.
3) With a thin brush, outline the mask using black paint. Draw two lines in the red trapezoid on the forehead and a line through each white circle to make bolts and you’re done.
Belle – Get your little one ready to be the belle of the ball with our Beauty and the Beast face painting tutorial.
Quick! Before the last petal falls, start your own fairy tale and transform your own princess into Belle with this simple three step tutorial.
1) Using a sponge, dab pale yellow in an broad arc across the forehead and ending at the outside of the eyes. Then to begin Belle’s beautiful rose, take a thin brush and draw a small red diamond in the middle of the forehead. Then, draw a thick arrow shape beneath it on the right and an even thicker arrow shape on the left. Finally, draw two thick triangles on the bottom.
2) Use a thin brush and some dark green paint to draw two large leaves and one small one at the base of the rose. Then draw two more leaves on each side of the forehead.
3) Use a thin brush with white paint to draw a wavy line above each eyebrow. Then add two more wavy lines around the outside of each eye. Lastly, use a thin brush again to dab some glitter around the outside of the rose.
Hulk – Smash into action and get your little hero ready for saving the universe with this Hulk face painting tutorial
Avengers Assemble! Prepare your little avenger to save the universe with this Hulk face paint tutorial.
1) Using a sponge, cover the whole face in lime green. Then dab some darker green around each eye and across the nose.
2) Take a thick brush and add some dark green messy hair across the top of the forehead.
3) Add some messy eyebrows. Now draw some wrinkles on the nose, just like in the picture. Add two wrinkles beneath each eye, two large nostrils and two wrinkles stretching from the nose to the corners of the mouth.