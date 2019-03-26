Get yourself Pride ready with this new exclusive rainbow inspired collection at shopDisney, perfect for making your celebrations shine with shimmering splendour this year.
Bursting with love, sunshine, and of course Mickey, the Disney Rainbow collection is all you need for a magical summer of fun. So stand tall, and get ready to show your colours. Disney Pride UK & Ireland will be marking Pride 2019 with a donation to Diversity Role Models.
Disney Rainbow Plush
We’re sure you’ve seen these rainbow Mickey ears in Disney Parks and needed them urgently but now, for the first time in forever, you can get your hands on your very own pair from shopDisney.
With rainbow sequins covering the ears and headband, you’ll be ready to jump into the Pride festivities ears first, and dazzle with all the colours of the rainbow. If you’re looking for a new adorable plush pal for your collection then get ready for rainbow Mickey to join the fun. Decked head to toe in a bold and bright rainbow print, he’ll look swell snuggled up with the rest of your soft toys.
Disney Rainbow Accessories
Team your new ears and plush with some super summery rainbow accessories to complete your look. This palm and leaf print rucksack, complete with a rainbow Mickey emblem makes a bold statement and is perfect for summer days out. Team the rucksack with this rainbow leaf Mickey tee with a silhouette of the mouse himself or this palm print logo vest with the quote ‘Believe In Love’.
For summer sipping, check out the glittery drinks cup with Disney Pride logo and finish your look with these fresh sunglasses featuring Mickey details. shopDisney has all the goods to show your colourful nature this summer.