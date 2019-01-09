Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Calling all collectors! Introducing the Disney Princess Charm collection – a new regal collectable jewellery line which we just know you’re going to love available exclusively at shopDisney.

Each month an exclusive Disney Princess charm will be released starting with the queen of naps, Aurora, on 26th January. Each charm is embedded with a beautiful image of the Princess and surrounded with two glass beads on either side in that Princesses signature colour. Alongside the charm will be two sized bracelets to house your charms, one for adults and one for kids. If you collect all the Princess charms your bracelet will be adorned with 12 Princesses by the end of the year.

SHOP NOW

December - Snow White

The Collection

We love this new collection and can’t wait to start showing our true Princess colours. Check out all 12 charms below and visit shopDisney to start your collection.

Footer

Help