Calling all collectors! Introducing the Disney Princess Charm collection – a new regal collectable jewellery line which we just know you’re going to love available exclusively at shopDisney.

Each month an exclusive Disney Princess charm will be released starting with the queen of naps, Aurora, on 26th January. Each charm is embedded with a beautiful image of the Princess and surrounded with two glass beads on either side in that Princesses signature colour. Alongside the charm will be two sized bracelets to house your charms, one for adults and one for kids. If you collect all the Princess charms your bracelet will be adorned with 12 Princesses by the end of the year.