+ More peace of mind
We want everyone of every age to have a great Disney+ experience. So, to keep the kids from watching entertainment that’s meant for the grown-ups, we’re introducing new parental controls.
The first time you log in to Disney+ from 23 February, you’ll be taken on a journey to explore Star and discover the brand new features.
Whether you’re using your connected TV, desktop, tablet or mobile, you’ll be shown how to set your age rating to 18+, allowing you to access all entertainment from Star when you enter your password.
You can also restrict access to more mature entertainment, so only family-friendly TV series and movies appear on the Disney+ home screen. Helping you to keep your kids safe.
Easy-to-use age settings
You’ll be able to set an age rating for each profile, which applies to all entertainment across Disney+. Restrict a profile to 14+ to make sure your teen only sees what’s right for them; or create a kids’ profile for the little ones so they can’t access Star at all.
For adults, simply set your age rating to 18+ by entering your account password and enjoy all the thrilling new TV series, movies and originals coming to Disney+ with Star.
PIN-protected profiles
Keep the kids from exploring Star using a customisable, four-digit PIN for each profile. This optional feature prevents anyone accessing your profile without your PIN.
Streaming 23 February 2021