The first time you log in to Disney+ from 23 February, you’ll be taken on a journey to explore Star and discover the brand new features.

Whether you’re using your connected TV, desktop, tablet or mobile, you’ll be shown how to set your age rating to 18+, allowing you to access all entertainment from Star when you enter your password.

You can also restrict access to more mature entertainment, so only family-friendly TV series and movies appear on the Disney+ home screen. Helping you to keep your kids safe.