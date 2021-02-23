When Oceanic Air flight 815 crashes on a Pacific island, its survivors fight for their lives. They discover the island's secrets, find signs of those who came before them and uncover mysterious bunkers. The survivors are diverse: a doctor, an escaped fugitive, a con man, an Iraqi interrogator, a Korean couple, an obese lottery winner, and a man cured of his paraplegia by the island. They must work together if they want to stay alive. But as they discover during their time on the island, danger and mystery loom behind every corner, and those they thought could be trusted may turn against them. Even heroes have secrets.