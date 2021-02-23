24 (S1-9)
24 is a unique series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time. Follow CTU (Counter Terrorist Unit) Agent Jack Bauer, played by Keifer Sutherland, as he thwarts multiple terrorist plots, including presidential assassination attempts, cyberattacks and thermonuclear detonations, as well as government and corporate corruption.
Prison Break (S1-5)
This action-packed show follows Michael Scofield as he goes to prison to try to save the life of his only brother Lincoln, who is on death row for a crime he didn't commit.
Independence Day
Experience the sci-fi epic that launched a new era in blockbuster filmmaking with this newly restored edition. Director Roland Emmerich and producer Dean Devlin join forces with an all-star cast that includes Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman. When powerful aliens launch an all-out invasion, the world's only hope lies in uniting for one last strike to save mankind.
Die Hard 2
John McClane is forced to battle mercenaries who seize control of an airport's communications and threaten to cause plane crashes if their demands are not met.
Lost (S1-6)
When Oceanic Air flight 815 crashes on a Pacific island, its survivors fight for their lives. They discover the island's secrets, find signs of those who came before them and uncover mysterious bunkers. The survivors are diverse: a doctor, an escaped fugitive, a con man, an Iraqi interrogator, a Korean couple, an obese lottery winner, and a man cured of his paraplegia by the island. They must work together if they want to stay alive. But as they discover during their time on the island, danger and mystery loom behind every corner, and those they thought could be trusted may turn against them. Even heroes have secrets.
The X-Files (S1-9)
The truth is out there and FBI agents seek it in this sci-Fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include ufo sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
+ More originals
Streaming 23 February 2021