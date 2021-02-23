Modern Family (S1-8)
Modern Family is a comedy series that views three different families through the lens of a documentary filmmaker and his crew. Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) is the patriarch of this complicated, messy and loving modern family.
Desperate Housewives (S1-8)
Welcome to Wisteria Lane. It may seem like the perfect suburban, all-American street, but look beyond the perfect houses and picket fences and the cracks begin to show. Mary Alice was, until recently, a resident on the street, then she took her own life. Now, from beyond the grave, she lets us in on the secrets of Bree, Edie, Gabrielle, Lynette and Susan – her friends and neighbors on the Wisteria Lane.
How I Met Your Mother (S1-9)
A half-hour comedy series about Ted and how he fell in love. It all started when Ted’s best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lily, a kindergarten teacher. At that moment, Ted realizes that he had better get a move on if he hopes to find true love, too.
Family Guy
Animated series "Family Guy" features the adventures of the Griffin family. Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife Lois reside in Quahog, R.I., and have three kids. Meg, the eldest child, is a social outcast, and teenage Chris is awkward and clueless when it comes to the opposite sex. The youngest, Stewie, is a genius baby bent on killing his mother and destroying the world. The talking dog, Brian, keeps Stewie in check while sipping martinis and sorting through his own life issues.
black-ish (S1-6)
Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, four kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family? With a little help from his dad, Dre sets out to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family that honors their past while embracing the future.
Atlanta (S1-2)
Atlanta revolves around Earnest "Earn" Marks (Glover), a loner who returns to his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia (The Peach State) after dropping out of Princeton. Upon his arrival, he discovers his cousin Alfred has become Atlanta's hottest new rap act. The show follows the cousins on their way up through the Atlanta rap scene, where their opposing views on art, commerce, success, and race will make their quest anything but easy. Earn is extremely smart, observant, and lost. As a disillusioned millennial, he struggles to find his calling or "brand" and feels that the game of life is fixed so that he can never win. He recognises that Alfred’s overnight YouTube popularity has the potential to become a life changing opportunity for them both - if he can reign in his cousin's "act first, think later" attitude and get used to his drug-addled, possibly psychic (but definitely odd) sidekick Darius. As Alfred’s manager, Earn may finally find something to which it’s worth committing his energies.
Streaming 23 February 2021