Scandal (S1-7)
Olivia Pope, the former head of media relations to the President of the United States, leaves the White House to open her own firm. She and her team use their legal smarts and connections to manage crises, save reputations, and diffuse what could be considerable scandals in Washington, D.C. Though they handle controversy professionally, this crew has a few scandals among them as well. Olivia has had an affair with the President, and though they still long to be together, their careers come first and make romance all but impossible.
Grey's Anatomy (S1-15)
The high-intensity medical drama, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
The Favourite
In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne, and her closest friend, Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), governs the country while tending to Anne's health. When new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, Sarah takes Abigail under her wing as she cunningly schemes to return to her aristocratic roots, setting off an outrageous rivalry to become the Queen's favourite.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (S1-7)
A comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
Revenge (S1-4)
When Emily Thorne was the newest arrival in the Hamptons, she was, by all appearances, a sophisticated and friendly "girl next door". But the exclusive world in which she has immersed herself is tied to a dark family history and Emily is anything but what she seems. Emily has returned to the Hamptons under an assumed identity with one endgame: Revenge. Now she must face the consequences of her actions and the havoc she has wreaked on those around her while she continues to avenge her father's death.
Bones (S1-12)
Dr. Temperance Brennan is a highly skilled forensic anthropologist who works at the Jeffersonian Institute and writes novels as a sideline. When the standard methods of identifying a body are deemed useless - when the remains are so badly decomposed, burned or destroyed that CSI gives up - law enforcement calls in Brennan for her uncanny ability to read clues left behind in the victim's bones. Most law enforcement is unable to handle Brennan's intelligence, her drive for the truth, or the way she flings herself headlong into every investigation. FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth is the exception. A former Army sniper, Booth mistrusts science and scientists - the "squints", as he calls them, who pore over the physical evidence - when it comes to solving crimes. But even he cannot deny that the combination of his people-smarts and Brennan's scientific acumen make them a formidable team.
