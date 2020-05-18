Kristin Chenoweth will get us all in good voice with a vocal warm up before superstar singers including Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande perform directly from their living rooms to yours. From big band numbers such as Aladdin’s Friend Like Me, performed by the cast of the Broadway musical, to a soothing, velvety duet of Cinderella’s A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes by Michael Buble and Demi Lovato, it’s a magical evening that will remind you of the charm and wonder you felt watching these films for the first time.

One minute you’ll be dancing round your living room to the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, like Dancing with the Stars pros Derek and Julianne Hough, and the next you’ll be wiping away a tear as Beyonce sings When You Wish Upon A Star. And don’t forget to dig out your pom poms for a very special performance of We’re All in This Together featuring the cast of High School Musical and smash hit spin-off show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!

