Sing it With Stars!
Let Beyonce and Michael Buble be Part of Your World for a Disney Family Singalong
It might be a little while before we can go back to the cinema or the theatre, but the magic of song is still alive and well on Disney +. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest presents an energetic, joyous hour packed with much-loved Disney songs, performed by famous faces in their own homes. And the best part? The lyrics are on screen for you and the family to sing along with, so don’t be shy!
Kristin Chenoweth will get us all in good voice with a vocal warm up before superstar singers including Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande perform directly from their living rooms to yours. From big band numbers such as Aladdin’s Friend Like Me, performed by the cast of the Broadway musical, to a soothing, velvety duet of Cinderella’s A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes by Michael Buble and Demi Lovato, it’s a magical evening that will remind you of the charm and wonder you felt watching these films for the first time.
One minute you’ll be dancing round your living room to the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, like Dancing with the Stars pros Derek and Julianne Hough, and the next you’ll be wiping away a tear as Beyonce sings When You Wish Upon A Star. And don’t forget to dig out your pom poms for a very special performance of We’re All in This Together featuring the cast of High School Musical and smash hit spin-off show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!
The fun doesn’t stop there, Disney Family Singalong Volume II is also available to stream, featuring more timeless classics to perform from your sofa. From the romantic theme to Beauty and the Beast, in a gorgeous rendition by John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, to Rebel Wilson’s enigmatic take on Ursula’s Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid and Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner’s infectiously upbeat Hakuna Matata. Oh, and did we mention The Muppets are joining in too?