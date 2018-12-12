Things to Look Forward To in 2019
Over the past year we visited Wakanda, saw Ralph Break the Internet and celebrated Mickey’s 90th Anniversary at Disneyland® Paris, so it’d be easy to think 2018 can’t be topped.
But with plenty happening across movies, live shows and events in Disney Parks, there’s lots to look forward to. So as you say goodbye to 2018, here’s what 2019 has in store for Disney fans everywhere.
Spring
As warmer weeks begin to arrive, so do several highly anticipated movies and shows. Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero movie, Captain Marvel, stars Oscar-winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law. Soon after, the fourth Avengers movie will be released, following the huge success of Avengers: Infinity War.
Until March 17th Legends of the Force - A Celebration of Star Wars at Disneyland® Paris will take guests to a galaxy far, far away with special shows, meet-and-greets and the popular Hyperspace Mountain rollercoaster. Disney Classics remade for modern audiences begins with Tim Burton’s take on Dumbo which flies into cinemas before Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin takes us back to Agrabah, with Mena Massoud as the titular character and Will Smith as the Genie.
Elsewhere you can see theatre’s finest sing Disney’s Broadway Hits (March 1st /March 2nd) at the Royal Albert Hall and Wonderful World of Disney on Ice will tour the UK from March 13th to April 28th.
Summer
Nearly nine years after Woody and Buzz said goodbye to Andy and hello to Bonnie, the toys are back in town in Toy Story 4 for a new adventure. Soon after, The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau will reimagine 1994’s The Lion King, with a stellar cast including James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.
To coincide, Disneyland® Paris will be going ape with The Lion King and Jungle Festival from June 29th to September 22nd. Guests can dance in the ‘Jungle Jam Party’, sing along to a new live version of The Lion King musical show and see the new Jungle Book spectacular.
Sci-fi fantasy adventure Artemis Fowl will be released late in the summer, bringing Eoin Colfer's popular novels to the big screen.
Concept art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Walt Disney World Resort, Florida.
And beyond...
After months of feverish anticipation, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in Walt Disney World Resort Florida, getting fans in the mood for the last instalment of the latest trilogy, Star Wars IX. Little is known about Frozen 2 at present, but expect Anna and Elsa’s new adventure to dominate the Christmas season.
Don’t forget that Marvel Universe Live! is coming back from September 18th to December 8th, assembling everyone’s favourite Marvel superstars in a legendary live adventure. The Lion King and Aladdin stage shows will be continuing throughout the year, with the latter scheduled to finish its run before winter.
That’s a lot to remember, so keep up to date with everything Disney is bringing to stage, screen and parks in 2019 by regularly checking Disney.co.uk.