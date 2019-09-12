Introducing The Midnight Masquerade Collection

If you’re as obsessed with the Disney princesses as we are, then it’s time to dig out your tiara as shopDisney have just announced the Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series. The latest set of limited edition collectable dolls from Disney.

The collection is inspired by the magic of moonlit balls and the elegance of beloved Disney heroines. Designed by Disney Store artists, the dolls are wearing intricately detailed dresses with stunning embellishments and each Princess is holding a masquerade mask which features details from their movie. Each dolls comes in a beautiful display case with a certificate of authenticity and stand.

The dolls will be available in selected Disney Stores and online at shopDisney with one doll being released at a time starting with Esmerelda from 8th October at 8am onwards.

Check out the stunning collection below, pick your favourite and explore the whole collection at shopDisney.