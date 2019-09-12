Introducing The Midnight Masquerade Collection
If you’re as obsessed with the Disney princesses as we are, then it’s time to dig out your tiara as shopDisney have just announced the Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series. The latest set of limited edition collectable dolls from Disney.
The collection is inspired by the magic of moonlit balls and the elegance of beloved Disney heroines. Designed by Disney Store artists, the dolls are wearing intricately detailed dresses with stunning embellishments and each Princess is holding a masquerade mask which features details from their movie. Each dolls comes in a beautiful display case with a certificate of authenticity and stand.
The dolls will be available in selected Disney Stores and online at shopDisney with one doll being released at a time starting with Esmerelda from 8th October at 8am onwards.
Check out the stunning collection below, pick your favourite and explore the whole collection at shopDisney.
Rapunzel – 5th November
Rapunzel from ‘Tangled’ is wearing a stunning three layered ball gown in contrasting shades of purple and pink. The top layer has stunning gold trim with gem stones and purple and pink flower detailing. Of course Rapunzel is famous for a long golden flowing locks and this doll features floor length hair. Rapunzel’s masquerade mask carries on the purple theme with a central gem and flower and hair details.
Esmerelda – 8th October - SOLD OUT
Esmerelda from ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ is wearing an exquisitely gorgeous red and purple layered gown with gold patterned highlights and fringing. Her look is finished with with a blue shawl featuring gold tassels and suns and moons and her masquerade mask has gold feather detailing, ruby red diamond details and a red ribbon running down the handle to finish her look.
Belle – 15th October - SOLD OUT
Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is ready for the ball in a striking gold and black layered ball gown. We’ve never seen Belle in these colours before and she glows with regal elegance. The black underlay has rose detailing which goes up the gown to form her bodice and the dress is finished with gold fabric folds, studded with gem details to represent the rose which is so iconic in her story. Belle’s grand masquerade mask features nods to The Beast and once again the rose from her story to complete her look.
Cinderella – 22nd October - SOLD OUT
Cinderella is representing classic glamour in a wide, baby blue, ball gown with silver swirl patterning, studded with silver gemstone detailing. Her look is finished with a dark blue shawl with sequins and silver patterning and an oversized bow bejewelled with gems. Cinderella’s masquerade mask features blue gem detailing and feather motifs.
Megara – 29th October - SOLD OUT
Megara from ‘Hercules’ is wearing a Grecian style purple floor length dress with gold trim, gold flower print patterning and gold studded gem detail. The look is finished with a gold leaf style design shoulder pad, gold bangles and striking purple eye shadow. The leaf motifs continue in Megara’s masquerade mask which is studded with gems.