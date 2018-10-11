It's time to make some room in your Disney collection as we've got something special that we know you're going to love.
Join us in celebrating the Walt Disney Animation Studio with this box-set bursting with classic Disney movies. From deep in the diamond mines in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the faraway island of Te Fiti in Moana, the Walt Disney Animation Studio has taken us on many magical adventures. It’s time to relive those adventures with the Disney Classics Complete Movie Box Set.
- 55 Disney classics on DVD or Blu-Ray from over 80 years
- The box set comes encased in a premium stylish slipcase with space to add one more classic to the collection; Ralph Breaks The Internet (available to purchase in early Spring 2019)
- Including momentous movies such as Fantastia, The Jungle Book and Frozen, it’s the perfect gift for any Disney fan.
- Alongside all 55 classic movies is original poster artwork from each film’s release, a nod of nostalgia to these noteworthy movies.
Accompanying the collection is the book ‘A Celebration of the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ from DK. Full of behind-the-scenes secrets and animated artwork, this book has all you need to know about your favourite film franchises.