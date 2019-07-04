London, Paris, Dublin, Barcelona, Rome – it’s time to travel around the world in style with the new Disney Cities Collection.
The new clothing and accessories range, exclusive to shopDisney lets you represent your favourite European city in style, with a sprinkling of Disney Magic.
Where ever you’re travelling to, check out the range below and visit shopDisney for all your Disney travel needs.
Clothing
As soon as we saw this new collection we instantly fell in love. From hoodies, to jumpers to t-shirts for men, women and kids, your whole family can get kitted out for Disney adventures. The hoodies are emblazoned with embroidered names of the city and finished with a Mickey motif. The tees feature either Mickey or Minnie in a bold, big print with the name of the city.
All items are of course of the highest quality you’d expect from shopDisney and certain to bring you travel joy for years to come. All the clothing features a white, red, black, yellow and grey colour palate except for Dublin which brings in the green hues to call out the emerald isle.
Every item of clothing in the range is ready for personalisation too and we love the idea of kitting the whole family out in the Paris collection, adding your family name to the back and heading off to a trip to Disneyland Paris. Wonderful!