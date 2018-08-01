Unless you’re a diehard Disney fan, you’ve probably never heard of Disney Bounding but now’s the time to get in the know as shopDisney is bursting with countless bounding possibilities.

Disney Bounding is the creative dress-up trend where Disney fans wear colours, styles and looks of their favourite characters to represent and show the world their Disney style. Cool right? The possibilities for Disney Bounding are endless so check out some of our favourite new looks available right now at shopDisney which will get you into the Disney Bounding way.

