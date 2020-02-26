Diary of a Future President

Elena Cañero-Reed will one day become President of the United States, but for now, she’s navigating her first year in the jungle that is middle school. As a sixth grader in Miami, Florida, Elena learns valuable lessons that will lay the foundation for her future success. Alongside her best friend Sasha, brother Bobby, mother Gabi, and her mother’s new boyfriend, Sam, Elena documents the pivotal highs and lows of her journey in her trusty diary.