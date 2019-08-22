Rotten to the Core Costumes

With the witching hour fast approaching, your kids are sure to look the part in one of our vivacious villainous Descendants costumes.

From Evie’s glamorous 4 Hearts leather look, to the swashbuckling style inspired by Uma, the daughter of Ursula, shopDisney has the best costumes with details you won’t find anywhere else. Alternatively, if spellbinding chic is more your style then check out our Mal Costume straight from Descendants 3. Complete with a leather look biker jacket, a heart printed tee, leggings and gloves, your kids will be rocking the Auradon style.

Finally, for all the princesses out there, we also have an authentic Audrey Costume, perfect for a modern princess makeover, complete with a splash of wicked fun. Plus, make sure to add your vibrant Audrey, Evie or Mal inspired Adjustable Wig to complete the look.