Deck your Desk
It’s nearly time to head back to school but who said that new stationery was just for the kids?
shopDisney is bursting with practically perfect magical stationery supplies which will let you deck your desk with Disney magic. From sticky note holders to pens, pencils and rubbers to notebooks and mugs, it’s time to add some Disney to your every day.
Disney Desk Sets
Never grow up with this Peter Pan inspired set of delightful desk details. The Skull Rock sticky notes holder makes a striking statement and includes 100 notes with cute Peter Pan details which are prefect for planning your next encounter with Captain Hook. Team Skull Rock with this Peter Pan Journal, ‘Powered by Pixie Dust’ tumbler and this adorable Tinker Bell paper clip bottle and you’re all set for your next trip to Neverland. If Stitch is your cute alien of choice then step this way and deck your desk with Stitch stationery. This Stitch Journal, pencil case, sticky note holder and glittery tumbler, all adorned with fabulous Stitch character artwork. Fall down the rabbit hole with our mystifying Alice In Wonderland collection featuring a delightful Alice journal with flower print and the words ‘Curiouser and Curiouser’. Add the ‘Stay Curious’ pencil case, the Door Knob pencil sharpener and pen holder and stunning tumbler featuring Alice and the Cheshire Cat and you’re firmly living in Wonderland.
Notepads and Mugs
Make your workspace Roar and turn it into pride rock with this Lion King mug featuring Simba, Timon and Pumbaa. The beautiful mug has the three characters walking past a stunning sunset and is perfect for your morning caffeine fix. Add this eye catching A4 Disney Store Lion King Journal featuring a vibrant design with silhouettes of the unforgettable characters from the movie or this embossed pattern Lion King journal with applique badge and silhouette Simba artwork. If your desk is crying out for a new mug then step this way to explore a whole new world of sipping. We particularly love these anniversary mugs celebrating the release of some of our favourite movies. Choose from The Princess and the Frog mug, celebrating the 10th anniversary since release of the movie or go nuts for our Chip’n’Dale mug with wrap around character detail celebrating 30 years of the mischievous duo or join in the adventure and fun with this Mr Toad Mug celebrating 70 years since the release of The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr Toad.