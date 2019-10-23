Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Welcome to the D350 Fan Zone, a brand new experience at Disney Store Oxford Street in London and Disney Store Grafton Street in Dublin.

Superheroes and stormtroopers unite, whether you’re a fan of galaxy’s from far, far away or more into epic super hero battles, then the D350 Fan Zone is for you.

Admire the comic book themed walls featuring Marvel characters and galaxies far far away from the Star Wars saga as you enter Destination 350, a new haven for Marvel and Star Wars fans which we know you’re going to love. Inside you’ll find the best selection of Marvel and Star Wars fashion, collectables, accessories and comics from brands including Hasbro, Funko, Lego, Iron Studios, Diffused and Disney Store, also including products from the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars series, coming to Disney+.

FIND OUT MORE

D350 is also the new place to meet and greet stars from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, where you’ll learn about exclusive product reveals and have photo opportunities with life sized characters from the movies.

D350 spaces are open now at Disney Store Oxford Street in London and Disney Store Grafton Street in Dublin

Footer

Help