Welcome to the D350 Fan Zone, a brand new experience at Disney Store Oxford Street in London and Disney Store Grafton Street in Dublin.

Superheroes and stormtroopers unite, whether you’re a fan of galaxy’s from far, far away or more into epic super hero battles, then the D350 Fan Zone is for you.

Admire the comic book themed walls featuring Marvel characters and galaxies far far away from the Star Wars saga as you enter Destination 350, a new haven for Marvel and Star Wars fans which we know you’re going to love. Inside you’ll find the best selection of Marvel and Star Wars fashion, collectables, accessories and comics from brands including Hasbro, Funko, Lego, Iron Studios, Diffused and Disney Store, also including products from the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars series, coming to Disney+.