Put the phones and tablets away and dig out the paint brushes, paint pots and get ready to play, as shopDisney has a new arts and crafts collection for you to check out.
From sew-your-own soft toys to make-your-own Minnie ears, these colourful craft sets are DIY with a Disney difference.
Ariel Canvas Paint Set
Help them release their inner artist with the Ariel Canvas Paint Set. Inspired by the Little Mermaid, this paint set includes paint colours reminiscent of the stunning coral reefs and canvases featuring Ariel and her fishy friend, Flounder. To keep this activity mess free, the box flips and folds into an easel so your kids can really get creative.
Minnie Mouse DIY Ears Kit
Heading to Disneyland Paris or Walt Disney World soon? No trip is complete without a pair of Mickey or Minnie Mouse ears, so get the kids to craft their own with this handy kit. Perfect for parties, this set has everything they need to make four pairs of Minnie Mouse ears. With colourful padded ear shapes, pretty bows and Minnie-themed stickers, your kids can fully customise their own ears however they like. A brilliant boredom busting activity.
Mickey Mouse Sew-Your-Own Soft Toy
Get them in stitches of laughter with the Mickey Mouse Sew-Your-Own Soft Toy. With a needle and thread in hand, and some felt shapes, this kit will teach your little one how to create a cute and cuddly 7 inch Mickey Mouse Soft Toy. The cuddlesome craft doesn’t stop there, as the box upcycles into a chair for you to display your new plush pal for all to see.