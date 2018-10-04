Board Games

Pyjamas, check. Blankets, check. Candles, check. You’re finally set, let the games begin!



If you’re looking for a fast and thrilling game, check out Disney Princess Dobble. It’s a race to match objects and characters from your favourite Disney Princess movies, the player with the most matches at the end of the game wins.



If speed isn’t your style, take a look at the Incredibles 2 Monopoly Junior. Featuring the Parr family, this incredible game takes you on a super-adventure around the city, and the hero with the most money saves the day.

Looking for a more lively game? Say no more, as it’s time to put your musical Disney knowledge to the test with the Hasbro Disney Song Challenge. Take your singing skills out of the shower, and onto stage as you show off your knowledge, and prove you're the ultimate Disney fan!