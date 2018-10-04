shopDisney has all you need for a cosy night in so snuggle up, get comfy and get the board games out.
Here’s our handpicked selection of blankets, pyjamas, candles and board-games so you can throw the ultimate family night in, thanks to shopDisney.
Pyjamas
Comfort is a necessity for a cosy night in, which makes a new set of pyjamas a must! For Mum, our top choice is these super stylish Minnie Mouse pyjamas. Styled using Minnie’s iconic colours and embroidered detailing, they’re the perfect mix of Disney magic and comfort. For the little monsters, we recommend these polka-dot pyjamas inspired by Sully from Monsters Inc. If they’re looking for something a little less scary, check out these adorable puppy-print pyjamas, featuring charming artwork from the 101 Dalmatians.
Candles
If, like us, one of the best things about the change of season is the need to buy new candles then step right up as shopDisney has all you need to light up your life. Disney x Francal has scents for everyone and the candles come in beautifully designed jars featuring character artwork and a burn time of 50 hours. Check out the Mickey candle for a woody fragrance or the Donald candle which has the scent of freshly cut grass. If you’re feeling sweet, Minnie’s candle has a wonderful blend of fruity blackberry scents and musk notes.
Blankets
Take your snuggling game to the next level with a new Disney blanket. Get Lightning McQueen on your team with this Cars fleece throw and you’ll be ready to accelerate into pole position when the games begin or bring Baymax, your personal health care assistant to nap time with this all over print blanket. We really like this adorable Stitch fleece throw too with Hawaiian inspired print which folds up neatly to create a character cushion of Stitch! Perfect.
Board Games
Pyjamas, check. Blankets, check. Candles, check. You’re finally set, let the games begin!
If you’re looking for a fast and thrilling game, check out Disney Princess Dobble. It’s a race to match objects and characters from your favourite Disney Princess movies, the player with the most matches at the end of the game wins.
If speed isn’t your style, take a look at the Incredibles 2 Monopoly Junior. Featuring the Parr family, this incredible game takes you on a super-adventure around the city, and the hero with the most money saves the day.
Looking for a more lively game? Say no more, as it’s time to put your musical Disney knowledge to the test with the Hasbro Disney Song Challenge. Take your singing skills out of the shower, and onto stage as you show off your knowledge, and prove you're the ultimate Disney fan!