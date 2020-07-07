Celebrate 25 years of Pixar movies on Disney+

Most festivals have been called off this summer, but don’t despair – there’s one you can still enjoy right now, from the comfort of your own sofa. We’re celebrating 25 years of Pixar movies or as we like to call it Pixar Fest. Now is the perfect time to rewatch some of those classic, life affirming movies that leave you with a massive smile on your face.

If you fancy fully embracing the festival vibes, there’s nothing stopping you putting on your wellies and threading some daisy chains through your hair as you sit in front of the telly… although some snacks and friends is probably a better idea.

Subscribe to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year and experience the greatest stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic all in one place.

To join in, just log onto Disney +, click on Pixar and plan your evenings around hilarious characters, fun car chases and friendships that conquer all. There are plenty of adventures to choose from, whatever mood you’re in, but if you need a few recommendations, why not start with these four timeless films: