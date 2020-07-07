Celebrate 25 years of Pixar movies on Disney+
Most festivals have been called off this summer, but don’t despair – there’s one you can still enjoy right now, from the comfort of your own sofa. We’re celebrating 25 years of Pixar movies or as we like to call it Pixar Fest. Now is the perfect time to rewatch some of those classic, life affirming movies that leave you with a massive smile on your face.
If you fancy fully embracing the festival vibes, there’s nothing stopping you putting on your wellies and threading some daisy chains through your hair as you sit in front of the telly… although some snacks and friends is probably a better idea.
To join in, just log onto Disney +, click on Pixar and plan your evenings around hilarious characters, fun car chases and friendships that conquer all. There are plenty of adventures to choose from, whatever mood you’re in, but if you need a few recommendations, why not start with these four timeless films:
Toy Story, 1995
The obvious place to begin is with a bromance between a sheriff and a space ranger. Woody the cowboy is Andy’s favourite toy until Buzz Lightyear comes along. The newcomer manages to charm the other toys too, leaving Woody feeling dejected. But wait for it – suspicion and jealousy will pave the way to a beautiful friendship… Funny and joyous, this is the film that made us look at the kids’ toys and briefly wonder if there was a spark of life behind their eyes… or is that just us?!
Cars, 2006
One for the petrolheads out there – and anyone who has ever thought their car’s headlights look a bit like eyes, with the number plate forming a smile (we can’t be alone on this one!). The stakes are high, as this film follows three competitive cars preparing for a tiebreaker race – the winner will lift the coveted Piston Cup, but who will it be? The legend of the sport, The King? Chick Hicks, who wants to finally take glory? Or could it be up and coming newbie Lightning McQueen? Lightning’s preparations for the race go disastrously wrong when he breaks down a few days before the event. He’s forced to take a detour and gets more than he bargained for… Once you’ve crossed the finish line, check out Cars 2 and Cars 3, also available on Disney +.
Inside Out, 2015
If you’ve ever had a conversation with a child, you’ll know that the way their minds work is absolutely fascinating. This clever film takes us right inside the brain of a little girl called Riley, where we meet five big characters – Joy, Disgust, Sadness, Anger and Fear. Sitting at the control hub inside Riley’s head, they battle with each other to decide how she should react to everything that happens in life. Whoever wins ultimately decides her mood. Their biggest challenge arrives when Riley must adapt to living in a new place, after her family decides to move house. It’s such a brilliant concept for a film, it will leave you wondering about the characters arguing in your own head!
The Incredibles, 2004
Ever thought about what superheroes get up to when they’re not swooshing their capes, or flying to somebody’s rescue? The Parr family, aka Mr Incredible, Elastigirl and their three kids, are trying to live a normal life, now that the government has forced them to keep their powers a secret. But mum and dad aren’t happy – they think they should be using their gifts to help people, and you can bet they won’t be able to resist revealing their true identities for long…