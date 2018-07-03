It’s the back-to-school time of year but don’t worry, shopDisney is here. Get the kids excited for school with a fantastic selection of bags, lunch boxes and stationery available exclusively at shopDisney.
There’s characters and designs for every Disney, Marvel or Star Wars fan so check out our top picks below for backpacks, stationery and lunchboxes and head back to class in style with these A+ essentials.
Backpacks
What better way to mark the start of a new school year than with a backpack featuring your childs favourite Disney characters. From bright and bold designs for fans of Woody, Buzz, Forky and their pals, to the genie from Aladdin’s magic lamp, ready to explore a whole new world, to the super hero web slinger himself, Spiderman, there’s a bag ready to stuff with school essentials for everyone. As always, each bag is finished to the highest quality with zips, fabrics, prints and Disney details that you won’t find anywhere else.
Lunchboxes
Looking for some inspiring lunchbox ideas? Replace that long forgotten unloved tub and add some Disney magic to the kids school lunches with a box they’ll be excited to open every day. With a huge, exclusive selection to choose from including adorable Toy Story 4 designs featuring all your kids favourite characters to regal princess vibes from Jasmine or cute Minnie themed boxes featuring bows and rainbows, there’s something for everyone to make lunch time that little bit more magical.
Stationery
Backpack and lunchbox sorted, now let’s look at stationery. shopDisney has your kids back to school stationery sorted this year with full sets including pens, pencils, rubbers and rulers to quirky and cool character cases to store everything they’ll need. We’re big fans of this Toy Story rocket shaped pencil case featuring the adorable aliens and a metallic finish to really make it stand out in class and this pink, glittered Minnie Mouse pencil case featuring a print of the infamous mouse herself, bow zipper pulls and even Minnie mouse ears on the top. Magical.