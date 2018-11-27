Update My Account Sign out
DISNEY+
SHOP
MOVIES
In Cinemas Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Frozen 2 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The Lion King
SHOWS
What's On Mary Poppins The Lion King - London The Lion King - UK Tour Frozen The Musical Disney On Ice: Magical Ice Festival Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert - UK Tour Disneyland® Paris Pride Disneyland® Paris Electroland
PARKS
What's New Disneyland® Paris Walt Disney World in Florida Disney Cruise Line

Heading to a Baby Shower or looking for baby gift ideas to give to someone who’s expecting?

From soft swaddling clothes to baby blankets and baby toys, shopDisney has the ideal gift for them and their brand new Disney fan. Take a look and find the perfect baby gift from the most magical collection at shopDisney now.

SHOP BABY GIFTS

Baby Toys

Everyone remembers their first Winnie or Mickey, so a soft toy is the best place to start. shopDisney’s selection of soft toys and comforter blankets include Minnie, and Winnie the Pooh and his friends; all cuddly candidates for their first bedtime buddy.

Swaddling Clothes

If you’re looking for a more practical gift, check out the Aden and Anais Swaddling Clothes. Take your pick from Mickey or Bambi, these delightfully illustrated swaddles are made from pure cotton muslin, and are bound to make their new little one feel safe and sound.

Baby Rattles

Help get playtime prepared and keep the little one entertained with a Disney rattle. Help them shake away the tears with these soft-feel rattles featuring Winnie the Pooh and his friends, or check out the Steiff Mickey and Minnie rattles. These charming mice have embroidered detailing and a pastel colour scheme, which would make an adorable accessory to any nursery.

SHOP BABY GIFTS

Footer

Help