Disney Parks and Resorts

The Disney Parks “Imagining Tomorrow, Today” pavilion revealed that an all-new Star Wars holiday experience is coming to Walt Disney World Resort. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will invite guests to embark on a two-night adventure on a glamorous ship and give them a chance to interact with characters.

That's not the only thing coming to Walt Disney World; the first-ever attraction based on Moana will open in EPCOT. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting. Elsewhere, a new neighbourhood in the United Kingdom pavilion of EPCOT's World Showcase will be inspired by Cherry Tree Lane from Mary Poppins. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are getting their first ride-through attraction in Walt Disney World Resort in 2020 and Disneyland® California in 2022. Based on the Emmy-winning shorts series, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will take guests on a wacky adventure.

However, if you need a reason to visit Disneyland® Shanghai, a new land based on Zootropolis was announced. Combining the latest technology with new merchandise and immersive storytelling, this is a must for fans of the 2016 movie.

And if that wasn't enough, we finally learned what the Marvel-themed lands coming to Disneyland® California and Disneyland® Paris will be called. Guests at Marvel Campus will become part of an interconnected story spanning from California to Paris to Hong Kong, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes recruit new people to join them. Both parks will also have the opportunity to enjoy the first Disney through attraction featuring Spider-Man. Guests visiting Disneyland® Paris will also have the option of staying in a brand-new Marvel-themed hotel, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, opening summer 2020.