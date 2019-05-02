Accessories from a whole new world

Feel ‘free to dream’ with this striking teal and gold mug inspired by the movie. The mug features beautiful art work of Jasmin, Aladdin, Rajar and the magic carpet and is finished with gold star details. Team this mug up with this beautiful Jasmine ‘free to dream’ Journal with gold foil detailing, watercolour screen art and a magnetic clasp to add some regal elegance to your journaling. If you’ve been looking for a magic lamp, like Aladdin’s, we can’t guarantee that this one contains a Genie but it just might be able to predict the future. Ask the lamp a question, press down on the top, and watch it work it's magic. Check out the limited edition Aladdin live action pin set (coming soon) featuring four beautifully detailed pins including the magic lamp, Jasmine and peacock feather pins and add some princess style with this stunning Jasmine cosmetics bag with embroidered Jasmine detail and gold lamp zip pull.