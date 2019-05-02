It’s nearly time to visit Agrabah and feast your eyes on the wonderful world of Aladdin as the live action movie flies into cinemas.
We’re so excited to see our favourite characters from the animation reimagined and to fall in love with the whole new world of Agrabah all over again in new and exciting ways. Need gifts from the movie? Well your wish is granted and shopDisney is your real life cave of wonders bursting with toys, accessories, clothing and more which we know you’re just going to love.
Playmates from the cave of wonders
Take playtime to a whole new world with these action figures straight from the new movie. Aladdin comes in his street rat costume with vest and hat and of course his adorable sidekick Abu ready for diamond in the rough playtime. Jasmine is in her iconic teal outfit with glitter detail and if you press the jewel on her torso she bursts into a rendition of ‘A Whole New World’. Team the power couple with the effervescent Genie who sings ‘Friend Like Me’ and the sultans evil advisor Jafar and your kids have got all you need to recreate the adventures of Agrabah.
Accessories from a whole new world
Feel ‘free to dream’ with this striking teal and gold mug inspired by the movie. The mug features beautiful art work of Jasmin, Aladdin, Rajar and the magic carpet and is finished with gold star details. Team this mug up with this beautiful Jasmine ‘free to dream’ Journal with gold foil detailing, watercolour screen art and a magnetic clasp to add some regal elegance to your journaling. If you’ve been looking for a magic lamp, like Aladdin’s, we can’t guarantee that this one contains a Genie but it just might be able to predict the future. Ask the lamp a question, press down on the top, and watch it work it's magic. Check out the limited edition Aladdin live action pin set (coming soon) featuring four beautifully detailed pins including the magic lamp, Jasmine and peacock feather pins and add some princess style with this stunning Jasmine cosmetics bag with embroidered Jasmine detail and gold lamp zip pull.
Clothing for street rats, princes and princesses
Make way here he comes, ring bells, bang the drums and get ready to welcome Prince Ali with some new clothing fresh from the streets of Agrabah. This dark blue Jasmine t-shirt features a stunning sketch of the princess herself with gold jewellery, peacock feather detailing and red embellishments. Show your darker, menacing side with this bold black tee with a gold print of the cave of wonders, Jafar and two snakes. Perfect for plotting your next villainous move. Of course shopDisney also has brilliant fancy dress options for the kids including this beautifully detailed Genie costume with gold trim details and jewels shining with shimmering splendour. We’re also obsessed with these teal, blue and gold Princess Jasmine costume shoes featuring magic lamp detail and a glittery gold wedge. Perfect for visiting a whole new world.